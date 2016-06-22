Activist investor Artisan takes stake in Deutsche Boerse

FRANKFURT, June 22 Activist investor Artisan
Partners has taken a 3.03 percent stake in Deutsche Boerse
, the German stock exchange operator said on
Wednesday.
Deutsche Boerse is in the midst of combining with British
peer London Stock Exchange, whose shareholders will vote
on the proposed $30 billion merger next month.
Artisan Partners was not immediately available for comment.
Another activist hedge fund, TCI, is backing plans for a
merger of Deutsche Boerse and LSE, fund founder Chris Hohn had
told a German magazine in May.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)