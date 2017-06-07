Deutsche Boerse says open to index and data business deals

| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 Deutsche Boerse AG
is on the lookout for deals in the index, data, and analytics
space following the collapse of its merger with the London Stock
Exchange Group PLC, the company's chief financial
officer said on Wednesday.
The third attempt to create a super bourse by linking London
and Frankfurt ended in March after European Union competition
regulators opposed the deal, and German officials objected to
the head office being based in Britain.
"One of the lessons learned is that consolidation across the
exchange business, at least in Europe, is currently not
supported by politicians and regulators," Deutsche Boerse CFO
Gregor Pottmeyer said at the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchanges
and Brokerage Conference at Le Parker Meridien Hotel in New York
City.
He said uncertainty as a result of Britain's decision to
leave the European Union also did not help the exchange M&A
landscape, so Deutsche Boerse would focus on areas where the
political dependency to get a deal done is not as strong.
That means looking at index, data and analytics businesses,
as well as foreign exchange and commodities, he said.
"But overall, it always needs two for a tango and therefore
our focus is on our standalone strategy, but we are also open
for these kinds of M&A opportunities," he said.
The focus on data and index business acquisitions mirrors
the recent actions of two of Deutsche Boerse's biggest rivals.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc said last Thursday it
reached an agreement to acquire Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
global research index platform for an undisclosed
amount.
Two days earlier, LSE said it agreed to buy Citigroup's
Yield Book fixed-income analytics service and its related
indexing business for $685 million in cash, the exchange group's
first big deal since the Deutsche Boerse merger fell through.
LSE said the Citi acquisition would boost the size and
capabilities of its FTSE Russell indexes business, taking assets
under management using its indexes to about $15 trillion.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr)