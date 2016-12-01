Deutsche Boerse offers gamers place to trade virtual goods

FRANKFURT Dec 1 Normally the place to buy or
sell shares in Germany's top companies, Deutsche Boerse
is launching a new exchange for people to trade
virtual goods from video games, tapping into a multi-billion
U.S. dollar market.
The stock exchange operator, in the process of merging with
the London Stock Exchange, has formed a joint venture,
dubbed Switex, with Hamburg-based fintech start-up Naga Group AG
to set up the new platform, it said on Thursday.
It will allow gamers to trade virtual goods, called in-game
items, which can range from weapons used in games such as
Activision Blizzard's Call Of Duty to furniture for
Electronic Arts' life simulation game Sims.
Such items have become an important source of revenue for
game developers as more games have become offered to online
players for free. Depending on the game, players need to win or
purchase certain items to advance to higher levels.
"At the moment there are few opportunities for players to
legally trade game items," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.
The market for in-game items is estimated to reach a value
of more than $46 billion next year and is expected to grow by an
compound annual rate of more than 6 percent, according to
research firm Super Data Research.
There are already some online market places for in-game
items where virtual Star Wars lightsabers are on offer for
between 7.07 and 94.30 pounds ($8.94-119.21) and Clash of Clans
gems go for between 7.29 and 62.35 pounds.
Deutsche Boerse and Naga said the exchange operator's new
platform would offer a "fair, secure and legal environment" for
trading. Naga, which will control the joint venture, said the
platform would be launched between April and June next year.
($1 = 0.7910 pounds)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Keith Weir)