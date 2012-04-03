Deutsche Boerse to focus on alliances

FRANKFURT, April 3 Deutsche Boerse's
Chief Executive Reto Francioni said the operator of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange would pursue alliances with peers
rather than takeovers the size of the failed tie-up with NYSE
Euronext.
"Our focus is on international partnerships and
cooperation," Francioni said in a speech late on Tuesday.
"There are no plans for bold moves," he told Reuters
afterwards.
The remarks come after European antitrust regulators in
February scotched an attempt to buy NYSE Euronext on concerns
this would create a dominant player in European listed
derivatives.
In February, European Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia blocked the takeover because it "would have led to a
near-monopoly in European financial derivatives worldwide".
The costs of the failed NYSE Euronext deal amount to 82.2
million euros ($108.6 million) for 2011, Deutsche Boerse has
said.
Global stock exchanges have been in a merger frenzy as
aggressive, upstart trading platforms have eaten deeply into the
market shares of traditional players such as Boerse and NYSE,
putting pressure on them to consolidate and to cut costs.