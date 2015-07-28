Deutsche Boerse CEO says currently has no plans to sell ISE

FRANKFURT, July 28 Deutsche Boerse
currently has no plans to sell its U.S. derivatives exchange
ISE, Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said in an analyst call on
second-quarter earnings.
"ISE is a good company in a market that is incredibly
challenging. We are working with ISE on a long-term basis, and
we are constantly talking about all sorts of opportunities to
develop ISE," Kengeter said on Tuesday, adding that a
divestiture was not being considered.
He added that in general, Deutsche Boerse it looking at some
of its business units to review if capital is still allocated in
an efficient way and to consider if divestitures would make
sense.
Deutsche Boerse bought ISE in 2007 for $2.8 billion, but the
company never lived up to expectations and Deutsche Boerse had
to take several goodwill impairments.
ISE has lost market share over the last couple of years,
after failing to obtain permission to offer options based on
important U.S. indexes.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)