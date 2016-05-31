版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 31日 星期二 18:04 BJT

Deutsche Boerse could be target if LSE merger fails - D.Boerse CEO

FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Boerse could become a takeover target if its planned $30 billion tie-up with London Stock Exchange flopped, the German exchange operator's chief executive warned.

Chicago-based peer CME Group, whose $33 billion market capitalisation is twice that of Deutsche Boerse's, could become a suitor, Carsten Kengeter told the ICFW Frankfurt international business journalists' club late on Monday.

"I don't really think this will crystallise at the moment but they could articulate it if our merger (with LSE) is unsuccessful," Kengeter said in remarks set for release on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐