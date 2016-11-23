Deutsche Boerse CFO warns of U.S. dominance if LSE deal fails

FRANKFURT Nov 23 The finance chief of Deutsche
Boerse warned on Wednesday rivals in the United
States and China would become dominant if the German group's
planned merger with the London Stock Exchange was
blocked by European regulators.
Gregor Pottmeyer said the planned $28 billion tie-up,
announced earlier this year, was necessary after competitors in
those regions had cast their eyes over the European exchanges in
the past.
"Otherwise the Americans will sit down together with the
Chinese to regulate the market," he said at an industry event in
Frankfurt.
European antitrust regulators, concerned the merger could
hinder competition in key financial market activities, have
opened a full investigation into the deal and the European
Commission is expected to detail its objections in the second
week of December.
U.S. group Intercontinental Exchange had been
considering a counter-offer for the LSE but ultimately dropped
out of the race.
A failure of the European exchanges merger could lead to
"the Intercontinental Exchange knocking on London's door again,"
Pottmeyer said.
America's second-biggest exchange, the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, might then consider a takeover of Deutsche
Boerse, he added.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Tina Bellon and Mark
Potter)