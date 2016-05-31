UPDATE 2-Deutsche Boerse could become target if LSE deal fails -CEO

* CME could bid for Deutsche Boerse if LSE deal flops
* ICE could renew approach for LSE in November
* D. Boerse to seek new partners if LSE merger fails
* D. Boerse CEO says France attacks LSE deal
(Adds CEO's comments on France, Euronext)
FRANKFURT, May 31 Deutsche Boerse
could become a takeover target if its planned $30 billion tie-up
with London Stock Exchange were to fail, the German exchange
operator's chief executive said.
Chicago-based rival CME Group, whose $33 billion
market capitalisation is twice that of Deutsche Boerse's, could
become a suitor, Carsten Kengeter told the ICFW Frankfurt
international business journalists' club.
"I don't really think this will crystallise at the moment
but they could articulate it if our merger (with LSE) is
unsuccessful," Kengeter said in remarks released on Tuesday.
In 2013, CME had sent out feelers on a deal that were
rebuffed by Deutsche Boerse, sources familiar with the situation
have told Reuters.
CME declined to comment.
Deutsche Boerse and LSE aim to win shareholder backing for
their merger in July and hope to have regulatory approval in
time to close the deal in the first quarter of 2017.
Since taking the top job at Deutsche Boerse last June,
Kengeter has been restructuring the exchange operator to bring
more dynamism to the group, which has slipped down the rankings
of global players over the last ten years as rivals merged.
Kengeter said they had looked at all the possible
combinations in the world for Deutsche Boerse over the last year
and the merger with LSE Group proved the most valuable.
But should the LSE deal fail, Deutsche Boerse would need to
look around for other partners, Kengeter said.
There is still a chance that Atlanta-based Intercontinental
Exchange Inc could return to disrupt the merger, after
it shelved the idea of launching a rival bid for LSE earlier
this month.
Takeover rules in Britain prevent ICE from renewing an
approach for six months.
"The ICE now has the chance to prepare itself if it wants to
step back onto the stage in November," Kengeter said.
FRANCE
Kengeter also said Paris-based exchange operator Euronext
was using the French government to attack the Deutsche
Boerse and LSE deal.
France's Finance and Economy ministers have said the
Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger raises potential competition issues
and could have an impact on prospects for financing the real
economy in France and Europe.
"The French state has a 6 percent stake in Euronext, so a
certain conflict is visible," Kengeter said at the ICFW event.
Euronext, which operates the Paris bourse as well as stock
exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon, joined forces with
the New York Stock Exchange in 2007. The combined group was
bought in 2013 by Intercontinental Exchange, which then
sold off Euronext.
Euronext has a market capitalisation of about 2.7 billion
euros ($3.01 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data, and no
clearing operations of its own.
"When it comes to exchanges, Paris has met a fate you would
not necessarily describe as positive," Kengeter said.
The combination of LSE and Deutsche Boerse would link
Frankfurt and London, Europe's biggest capital market hub. It
would also enhance volumes in Deutsche Boerse's clearing and
settlement business and securities custody services.
Kengeter said the French exchange operator would be pleased
to have such a link to London. "Paris would celebrate if our
project were to fail," he said.
Euronext was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.8978 euros)
