UPDATE 1-German lawmaker warns U.S. exchanges against Deutsche Boerse bids

* Hesse minister says Frankfurt will grow after Brexit
* Banks will decide on relocation in next 3-6 months
* London banks likely to relocate to several EU cities
By Anjuli Davies and Huw Jones
LONDON, March 30 U.S. stock exchanges should not
attempt to buy Deutsche Boerse, the German exchange
whose bid to merge with its London counterpart has just
collapsed, a senior German politician said on Thursday.
"Deutsche Boerse is not only a private company but it also
has state responsibilities," Thomas Schaefer, finance minister
for the German state of Hesse, told reporters.
"The stock exchange authorities of Germany have to guarantee
that if there is a change of owner, it has to guarantee that
business has to continue uninterrupted as normal and it doesn't
matter who makes an offer," Schaefer said.
Asked what his response would be if a U.S. exchange like ICE
stepped in to bid for Deutsche Boerse, Schaefer replied:
"I would rather recommend colleagues in America not to
attempt to do this."
Hesse regulates the financial centre in Frankfurt where
Deutsche Boerse is based, and also has a veto over any merger
involving the exchange.
The European Commission on Wednesday vetoed a planned tie up
between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group
, saying it would have reduced competition in fixed
income markets.
In 2012, Brussels also vetoed a merger between Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext, the U.S. exchange which ICE later
acquired.
The collapse of the latest merger effort has triggered
speculation of fresh attempts at consolidation among exchanges,
with Singapore Exchanges looking at tie-ups abroad,
according to media reports on Thursday.
FRANKFURT TO GROW
Schaefer was in London to visit financial institutions and
regulators as Frankfurt hopes to benefit from banks in London
having to beef up their continental bases to continue serving
clients after Brexit.
"We believe Frankfurt will grow," Schaefer said.
However, he expects that the Brexit "cake" will be divided
among several financial centres in the EU.
Insurance market Lloyd's of London said on
Thursday it has chosen Brussels for its European Union
subsidiary because of its strong regulatory
framework.
Schaefer said he believed banks would make decisions in
principle over the next three to six months on where to set up
new entities and relocate.
He also met with the European Banking Authority (EBA), which
will have to relocate its headquarters from London, and noted
that the European Commission has proposed that it is merged with
the European Occupational and Pensions Authority, which is based
in Frankfurt.
