UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse's Q3 operating profit rises, sells BATS shares

* Q3 adjusted operating profit up 8 pct at 286 mln euros
* Affirms 2016 outlook
* Sells shares in BATS Global Markets for $86 mln
(Adds CFO comment, details of BATS deal)
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Deutsche Boerse's
third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose by 8 percent to 286
million euros ($311.40 million) as its commodities and
international clearing business made up for a weaker market
environment.
The German exchange operator, which is planning a $27
billion merger with the London Stock Exchange, said
quarterly revenue rose 1 percent to 558.5 million euros.
That was slightly ahead of average analysts' expectations of
556 million.
"During the third quarter, we were able to compensate for
the weaker market environment through growth areas such as
commodities and Clearstream's international business and to
increase net revenue overall," Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial
Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.
The company said it was still aiming for net revenue growth
of 5 to 10 percent this year and annual operating and net profit
growth of 10 to 15 percent.
It also said it had sold about a third of its stake in BATS
Global Markets Inc. for around $86 million.
"With this, the company expects a positive impact on
earnings after tax of around 23 million euros in the fourth
quarter 2016," it said in the statement.
Deutsche Boerse agreed to the sale of the BATS stake on Oct.
26 and was part of the company's growth strategy plan
"Accelerate".
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and
Susan Thomas)