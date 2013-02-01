UPDATE 1-D.Bank to cap bonus payouts at 300,000 euros-source

* Immediate payouts limited to 300,000 euros per employee
* Bonus cap only applies to 2012 performance
* Bonus cap does not apply to deferred components
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Bank AG
will cap bonus payouts for 2012 at 300,000 euros ($407,200) per
employee, a source familiar with the bank's thinking said on
Friday.
However, total remuneration for 2012 will not be limited to
300,000 because the cap does not apply to deferred payouts, the
source added. Employees are set to find out in the next couple
of days what the extent of their remuneration will be for 2012.
Deutsche Bank unveiled a quarterly loss on Thursday after it
took nearly $4 billion in charges to try and draw a line under a
slew of scandals.
The bank said its bonus pool for 2012 had been cut by 11
percent to 3.2 billion euros. The number of employees in the
Corporate Banking and Securities unit - the investment bank -
has fallen 13 percent year-on-year.
Average compensation for Deutsche investment bankers was
332,785 euros in 2011, down 12 percent on 2010 levels.
In September, the bank said it would alter remuneration to
encourage its bankers to focus on "longer-term sustainable
performance". Senior managers will have to wait five years to
receive bonus share awards, rather than have them staggered over
three years, the bank said at the time.
Overall, Deutsche Bank's headcount had fallen 2.7 percent
year-on-year to 98,219 employees at the end of 2012.