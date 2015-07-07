ON THE MOVE-Deutsche Asset & Wealth hires RBC wealth planner

NEW YORK, July 7 Deutsche Bank AG's
asset & wealth management division in the United States said on
Tuesday it hired an international wealth planner away from RBC
Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada.
Francesca Boschini joined the bank's unit in New York from
RBC, where she had worked since 1997, most recently as director
and head of U.S. and International Wealth Planning.
Boschini led a team of wealth planners and advisers, and
worked with the firm's trust and wealth management division. She
was on the board of RBC's Delaware Trust Company from 2007 to
2013.
A graduate of the University of Bologna, Italy, Boschini
will work with relationship managers and clients on wealth plans
at Deutsche Asset.
RBC did not immediately respond to request for comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Matthew Lewis)