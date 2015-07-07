ON THE MOVE-Deutsche Asset & Wealth hires RBC wealth planner

NEW YORK, July 7 Deutsche Bank AG's asset & wealth management division in the United States said on Tuesday it hired an international wealth planner away from RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada.

Francesca Boschini joined the bank's unit in New York from RBC, where she had worked since 1997, most recently as director and head of U.S. and International Wealth Planning.

Boschini led a team of wealth planners and advisers, and worked with the firm's trust and wealth management division. She was on the board of RBC's Delaware Trust Company from 2007 to 2013.

A graduate of the University of Bologna, Italy, Boschini will work with relationship managers and clients on wealth plans at Deutsche Asset.

RBC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Matthew Lewis)