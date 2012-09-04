Deutsche Bank cuts a third of jobs in Asia equity derivs-sources

HONG KONG, Sept 4 Deutsche Bank fired
around a third of the staff in its Asia equity derivatives
business on Tuesday, as part of a global cost savings plan
announced on July 31, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
Just over 20 people remain in the division, down from a
number in the mid 30s, according to one source, as Deutsche Bank
and others seek to cut costs in businesses that are failing to
generate adequate revenues as the global economy slows.
The bank let go five traders, four product structurers and
at least one salesperson from the division, the sources said,
adding that the numbers were not yet finalised because the
discussions were continuing.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.
These cuts follow on the heels of layoffs in June in
Deutsche Bank's Asian equities business, which like its
counterparts at other firms globally has been struggling this
summer due to slack trading volumes and a sharp decline in new
share issuance.
Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Anshu Jain said on July
31 the bank would cut 1,900 jobs globally, with 1,500 going in
the lender's investment bank, as part of a drive to save 3
billion euros ($3.7 billion) in costs.