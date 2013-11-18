Dubai regulator sues Deutsche Bank over disclosure denial

| DUBAI
DUBAI Nov 18 The regulator of Dubai's tax-free
financial center has sued Deutsche Bank, claiming
that the German lender unlawfully refused to provide information
as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of its rules.
The filing is a rare step for the Dubai Financial Services
Authority (DFSA), and the first court action the regulator has
filed in at least last three years.
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is home to many
large global banks and asset management who were lured by the
region's oil wealth and fast economic growth.
The DFSA started its investigation in December last year
against the bank's wealth management division in Dubai over
potential breaches of due diligence and assessing clients for
money-laundering risks, the court documents, filed on Oct. 31
but made public on Sunday, showed.
A spokesman for Germany's largest bank declined to comment,
while the DFSA declined to provide more details aside from the
court filings.
Regulators around the world are investigating the role of
large banks and brokers for their roles in cases ranging from
manipulation of global rates to mortgage-related practices.
Deutsche Bank set aside an extra 1.2 billion euros ($1.62
billion) to cover potential litigation costs, almost wiping out
its third quarter profit.
The DFSA sent a first notice to the German banking in July
asking for information on wealth management client names,
account opening dates, details of relationship managers and the
level of due diligence performed by the bank, the court
documents showed.
It also asked for information on the bank's dealings with
Munir Kaloti, chairman of Dubai-based Kaloti Group, a large gold
refiner and jeweller, according to the claim. The company did
not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.
The regulator said in the court documents that the bank
provided some information on clients it booked in Singapore, but
said there were 120 clients booked in Geneva for which no
information was provided.
"It is to be inferred that Deutsche Bank possessed relevant
material within the DIFC but which it was refusing to disclose
because of its analysis of Swiss law," the DFSA claim said.
The DFSA sent a subsequent notice in October asking for
minutes of meetings between Deutsche Bank executives and other
documents related to its wealth management business. The claim
says Deutsche Bank responded by saying that the data requested
was in Switzerland and could not be produced.
DFSA is claiming an injunction order requiring the bank to
produce the court documents and cover its costs.