Deutsche Bank rejigs global leveraged finance team

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has rejigged its
global leveraged debt capital markets team, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR on Tuesday.
In EMEA, Henrik Johnsson has been promoted to head of
high-yield and loan capital markets. Johnsson was previously
head of high-yield capital markets, and will work with Nick
Jansa who will remain head of EMEA leveraged debt capital
markets.
Effective immediately, Sean Murphy will become head of
leveraged debt capital markets in the Americas. Murphy will
continue to work in close coordination with Kevin Sherlock, head
of high-yield and loan capital markets in the Americas.
"These four individuals have been instrumental to achieving
the bank's highest global high yield and loans market share in 5
years," the Deutsche Bank memo said.
A Deutsche Bank spokesperson confirmed the appointments.