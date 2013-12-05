Tokyo police arrest Deutsche Sec employee, client on suspected bribery

TOKYO Dec 5 Tokyo police on Thursday arrested a
Deutsche Securities employee and a former Japanese client of the
brokerage for suspected bribery after the Deutsche official
spent thousands of dollars on entertainment.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police said it had detained
Deutsche's Shigeru Echigo, 36, and 60-year-old Yutaka Tsurisawa,
a former official at Mitsui & Co group's corporate
pension fund.
Last year, Echigo spent roughly 900,000 yen ($8,800) on
wining and dining with him and paying for overseas trips and
golf outings, police said.
It was to reward Tsurisawa for the Mitsui fund's investing 1
billion yen ($9.7 million) in Deutsche's financial products,
police said.
The arrest comes as securities regulators crack down on
illicit entertainment of pension fund executives, who are
considered public employees in the eyes of the law and subject
to anti-bribery statutes if the funds are at least partially
invested in the national pension scheme.
Deutsche Securities in Tokyo declined to comment.
A Mitsui spokesman said the company would review the case
and consider taking action to prevent a recurrence. Tsurisawa
retired from the company in May, he added.
On Wednesday, sources told Reuters that the Securities
Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC) was set to recommend
that Deutsche Securities, a unit of Deutsche Bank, be
sanctioned for excessive entertainment of pension fund
executives.
The SESC's bribery probes were triggered by a 2012 scandal
in which Tokyo-based money manager AIJ Investment Advisors was
found to have defrauded pensioners out of more than $1 billion.