Japan SESC to announce Deutsche Japan sanctions on Thursday-sources

TOKYO Dec 5 Japan's securities watchdog will
announce recommended sanctions against a Tokyo-based unit of
Deutsche Bank for excessive entertainment of pension
fund executives later on Thursday, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC)
plans to recommend that Deutsche's Japan operations be ordered
to bolster compliance after finding that employees lavishly
entertained pension fund clients in breach of regulations, the
sources said.
The SESC makes the recommendation to the Financial Services
Agency, which later carries out the punishment.