Deutsche Bank investors can't pursue U.S. lawsuit as group -judge

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
NEW YORK Oct 29 A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to allow shareholders suing Deutsche Bank AG for misrepresenting the risks of packaging mortgages into complex financial products to proceed as a group.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in New York denied a motion by the lead plaintiffs to certify a class of investors in a lawsuit against the German bank.
The lead plaintiffs had sought to represent investors who purchased Deutsche Bank shares on the New York Stock Exchange and by any means domestically between Jan. 3, 2007, through Jan. 16, 2009.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.