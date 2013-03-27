UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank must face shareholder lawsuit -judge

* German bank accused of hiding risks
* Lawsuit that alleges shareholders were misled may proceed
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 27 Deutsche Bank AG
lost a bid Wednesday to end a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of
misrepresenting the risk of packaging home loans into complex
financial products.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan denied a
motion by the German bank to dismiss the lawsuit, which seeks
class action status on behalf of investors accusing Deutsche
Bank of scheming to maximize profits at their expense.
"Plaintiffs have certainly set forth sufficient plausible
allegations to support a claim for a fraudulent scheme against
Deutsche Bank," Forrest wrote.
Duncan King, a Deutsche Bank spokesman, said the bank will
continue to defend vigorously against the lawsuit.
The 2011 lawsuit accused Deutsche Bank of issuing false and
misleading statements about its health preceding and during the
global financial crisis.
Shareholders said Deutsche Bank created and sold
mortgage-backed securities that it knew were toxic, overstated
its ability to manage risk and was too slow to write down
securities whose values had collapsed.
They said that as a result the bank's stock plunged 87
percent in less than two years, falling to $21.27 in January
2009 from $159.59 in May 2007, with much of the decline
occurring after the bank began announcing billions of dollars of
losses in 2008.
Some of the case focuses on a Deutsche Bank trader named
Greg Lippmann. Starting in 2005, according to the complaint,
Lippmann was allowed to short the same securities that the bank
was selling investors, eventually taking a $2 billion short
position.
Forrest said the shareholders had adequately alleged that
while Deutsche Bank publicly touted its conservative lending
standards, executives "had been provided information indicating
the opposite".
"At the very least, the fact that information existed and
was presented disproving the validity of the public statements
made by Deutsche Bank supports plausible allegations of
recklessness," Forrest wrote.
Forrest also allowed securities claims to proceed against
several executives, including former CEO Josef Ackermann.
She dismissed claims against Clemens Börsig, the former
chairman of the bank's supervisory board.
The plaintiffs are led by the Building Trades United Pension
Fund, the Steward Global Equity Income Fund, and the Steward
International Enhanced Index Fund.
The plaintiffs have been seeking to represent investors who
bought Deutsche stock from January 2007 to January 2009. Forrest
cited a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision in dismissing claims by
investors who bought shares outside the United States.
John Grant, a lawyer at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd who
represented the plaintiffs, did not respond to requests for
comment.
The U.S.-traded shares closed 2.95 percent lower at
$39.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The case is IBEW Local 90 Pension Fund v. Deutsche Bank AG,
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-04209.