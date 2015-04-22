UPDATE 2-Deutsche likely to pay more than $2 billion over Libor-rigging - source

(Adds details on probe, background, comments declined by
By Karen Freifeld
April 22 Deutsche Bank AG is likely
to pay more than $2 billion to U.S. and U.K. authorities over
the manipulation of a key interest rate benchmark, more than any
other bank has been penalized over the rate rigging, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Authorities are preparing to announce a settlement as soon
as Thursday, Reuters reported earlier this week.
Deutsche, Germany's largest lender, is among the last major
banks to come to terms with authorities stemming from an
investigation of the London interbank offered rate, or Libor,
which banks charge each other for short-term loans. In 2012, UBS
AG agreed to pay $1.5 billion to authorities in a global
settlement and Barclays Plc paid $453 million.
Authorities have found that banks submitted false figures
aiming to manipulate the rates.
Libor and related benchmarks are used to set interest rates
for trillions of dollars' worth of loans around the world, from
mortgages and student loans to credit cards and complex
derivatives.
"We continue to work with the authorities that are reviewing
interbank offered rates matters," Renee Calabro, a spokeswoman
for Deutsche Bank, said in a statement.
The authorities involved include the U.S. Department of
Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington,
the Financial Conduct Authority of Britain, and New York's
Department of Financial Services.
Negotiations also are expected to result in a guilty plea by
a unit of the German bank, Reuters has reported.
Officials for the Justice Department, the CFTC, and the New
York regulator declined to comment. The FCA could not
immediately be reached.
Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday that it expects to
report litigation costs of about EUR 1.5 billion euros (US$1.61
billion) for the first quarter 2015.
Despite the costs, the bank said it would be profitable in
the first quarter and would report near record revenues.
Deutsche Bank's potential record-breaking deal may have been
affected by the New York regulator's involvement in
negotiations.
The agency, which was created in 2011 from the state's
banking and insurance departments, was not involved in earlier
Libor settlements. It was ramping up in 2012 when Barclays
settled, and it does not oversee UBS.
The agency landed on the map in 2012 when it threatened to
revoke Standard Chartered Plc's license to operate in New York
over violations related to U.S. sanctions involving Iran and
other countries.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Wednesday that
Deutsche Bank would announce a settlement of more than $2.15
billion in response to charges that its employees tried to
manipulate interest rates.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bernard Orr)