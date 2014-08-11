BRIEF-Lufthansa July passenger traffic up 3.5 percent

BRIEF-Cenovus says 'not worried' about recent complaint to regulator
* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
* Says July passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 3.5 (not 2.0) percent
* Says July passenger load factor narrows 0.1 (not 0.5) percentage point to 84.6 (not 82.1) percent
* Says July freight/post falls 1.7 (not 7.1) percent Further company coverage:
* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces closing of US$80.5 million public offering of common shares; closing includes full exercise of underwriters’ US$10.5 million over-allotment option; Board approval of acquisition of three dry bulk vessels received
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.