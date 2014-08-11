版本:
BRIEF-Lufthansa July passenger traffic up 3.5 percent

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

* Says July passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 3.5 (not 2.0) percent

* Says July passenger load factor narrows 0.1 (not 0.5) percentage point to 84.6 (not 82.1) percent

* Says July freight/post falls 1.7 (not 7.1) percent Further company coverage:
