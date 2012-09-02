版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 3日 星期一 02:22 BJT

Lufthansa cabin crews to strike again Tuesday

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Cabin crews of German airline Deutsche Lufthansa said they will strike again on Tuesday after an eight-hour strike on Friday over pay and cost-cutting measures brought Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, to a standstill.

The union is still considering where and when to strike, but plans to strike for longer and at more airports than on Friday, it said on Sunday in a statement on its website.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐