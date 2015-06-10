Deutsche Pfandbriefbank eyes flotation in July

FRANKFURT, June 10 German property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) aims to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in July, it said on Wednesday, putting on ice an alternative plan by its owner for a trade sale of the bank.

State-owned PBB is targeting a minimum placement of 75.1 percent of its shares, with the federal government continuing to hold a 20 percent stake for two years after the IPO, PBB said in a statement.

Parent Hypo Real Estate (HRE) was required to sell PBB by the end of 2015 as a condition of European Commission approval of its state bailout and nationalisation of the lender in the financial crisis. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)