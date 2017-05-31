Deutsche Bank gets Polish bank sale underway -sources

WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG
has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking
operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and
frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.
Poland's banking sector has seen a number of mergers and
acquisitions, driven by tough competition, low interest rates
and efforts by the country's eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS)
party to curb what it saw as excessive foreign ownership.
Polish state-controlled insurer PZU and investment
fund PFR agreed to buy 33 percent of UniCredit's Pekao,
Poland's second biggest bank, in December.
And PZU's Alior Bank tried to buy the Polish unit
of Raiffeisen Bank International, although talks ended
and Raiffeisen now plans to list Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also
known as Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, on the Warsaw bourse.
A deal involving Deutsche Bank Polska, Poland's twelfth
biggest lender in terms of balance sheet size, could be valued
at at least $450 million, the sources told Reuters.
Deutsche will most likely split the business, selling
portfolios of zloty-denominated mortgages, consumer loans and
loans for small and medium firms, one source said.
It will keep Swiss franc denominated mortgages, following
the regulator's demand that foreign investors exiting Poland
have to keep hold of foreign exchange-denominated mortgages.
But Deutsche might find it challenging to sell its Polish
business due to its low profitability and the increased role of
the state in the sector, which makes it difficult for smaller
players to compete with big state-run rivals, the sources said.
The Polish bank has suffered from record low interest rates,
a bank tax and obligatory payments to a guarantee fund and it
has closed its Polish brokerage unit.
"The teasers have been already sent, we are at the stage of
unbinding offers now," one source said, with reference to the
sales documents circulated to prospective buyers.
The price tag could be between 1.7 and 1.8 billion zlotys
($456-483 million), the source said, while another valued the
assets at more than 400 million euros ($448 million).
Potential bidders could include Deutsche Bank's fellow
German lender, Commerzbank, which owns mBank
Poland's fourth largest, Spain's Santander the owner of
local No.3 bank BZ WBK and the Polish unit of
Portugal's Millennium BCP, the sources said.
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, BZ WBK, and Santander declined
to comment, while Millennium in Poland was not immediately
available to comment.
($1 = 3.7261 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Anna Koper, Marcin
Goclowski, Marcin Goettig in Warsaw, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt
and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
editing by Alexander Smith)