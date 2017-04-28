Deutsche Post to deliver groceries for AmazonFresh in Germany

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
BOCHUM, Germany, April 28 Deutsche Post will deliver groceries for Amazon's AmazonFresh service in Germany, the logistics group's chief executive Frank Appel confirmed at its annual general meeting on Friday.
Several people close to the matter had told Reuters last month that the two companies had signed an exclusive deal on the matter.
The deal is a coup for Deutsche Post, as a move by Amazon.com to carry out more of its own parcel deliveries has been seen as a threat to Europe's biggest postal group. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes