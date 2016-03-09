UPDATE 1-Deutsche Post eyes 1 bln euro profit lift in 2016

* 2015 profit meets company target, Post confirms 2016 goal
BERLIN, March 9 Deutsche Post expects
to increase earnings by at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)
this year, it said on Wednesday, even as concerns linger over
moves by Amazon.com to carry out more of its own parcel
deliveries.
The German group, known globally for express delivery unit
DHL, is aiming for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
between 3.4 and 3.7 billion in 2016, with more than 1.3 billion
of that due to come from the post, parcels and e-commerce unit.
That compares with 2015 EBIT of 2.41 billion euros, in line
with expectations after a strong Christmas period for its
e-commerce-parcels business, which has been growing thanks to
the rise in online shopping.
"We have ended 2015 with strong earnings momentum," Chief
Executive Frank Appel said in a statement, though he added the
company could not rely on a strong tailwind from the global
economy this year.
Deutsche Post's shares have come under pressure this year
following moves by Amazon, one of its major customers, to start
building up its own delivery capabilities.
Amazon last year set up its first parcel sorting centre in
Germany and plans to set up a parcel locker network across
Europe to enable people to pick up their own orders. A German
daily reported on Wednesday that an Amazon delivery pilot in
Munich was hitting Deutsche Post there.
Deutsche Post announced on Tuesday a share buyback thanks to
strong free cashflow in 2015 and confirmed its earnings targets,
giving its shares a boost.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)