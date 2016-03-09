UPDATE 1-Deutsche Post eyes 1 bln euro profit lift in 2016

* 2015 profit meets company target, Post confirms 2016 goal

BERLIN, March 9 Deutsche Post expects to increase earnings by at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) this year, it said on Wednesday, even as concerns linger over moves by Amazon.com to carry out more of its own parcel deliveries.

The German group, known globally for express delivery unit DHL, is aiming for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 3.4 and 3.7 billion in 2016, with more than 1.3 billion of that due to come from the post, parcels and e-commerce unit.

That compares with 2015 EBIT of 2.41 billion euros, in line with expectations after a strong Christmas period for its e-commerce-parcels business, which has been growing thanks to the rise in online shopping.

"We have ended 2015 with strong earnings momentum," Chief Executive Frank Appel said in a statement, though he added the company could not rely on a strong tailwind from the global economy this year.

Deutsche Post's shares have come under pressure this year following moves by Amazon, one of its major customers, to start building up its own delivery capabilities.

Amazon last year set up its first parcel sorting centre in Germany and plans to set up a parcel locker network across Europe to enable people to pick up their own orders. A German daily reported on Wednesday that an Amazon delivery pilot in Munich was hitting Deutsche Post there.

Deutsche Post announced on Tuesday a share buyback thanks to strong free cashflow in 2015 and confirmed its earnings targets, giving its shares a boost.

($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)