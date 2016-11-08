UPDATE 3-Deutsche Post invests in network as parcel deliveries drive profits

* Q3 EBIT 755 mln eur vs poll avg 717 mln
* Revenues at eCommerce-Parcel up 12 pct in Q3
* Invests in new delivery options for online shoppers
* CEO says Amazon business still growing strongly
* Shares up 1.3 pct
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Nov 8 Deutsche Post DHL said
it would continue to invest in its European parcel delivery
network and in new ways of getting packages to online shoppers,
after the parcels unit helped it beat expectations for
third-quarter profit.
Like other European postal groups, Deutsche Post is
expanding its parcels business to cope with declining letter
volumes and to stay ahead of new rivals in the lucrative parcel
delivery market.
Merger activity has already heated up, with FedEx
buying TNT and Dutch firm PostNL on Monday rebuffing a
revised offer from Belgium's bpost.
The move by major customer Amazon.com to carry out
more of its own parcel deliveries is seen as a threat to
Deutsche Post DHL, Europe's biggest postal group. However, the
German company has shrugged it off, saying no single customer
accounts for more than 2 percent of total group revenues.
The group is instead investing in expanding its delivery
network further, setting up a Europe-wide parcel delivery
network. It is buying Britain's UK Mail for 243 million
pounds ($316 million), and plans to enter the market in Spain
and Portugal next year.
CEO Frank Appel said on Tuesday that the group was also
using its DHL Express network to meet demand for cross-border
next-day deliveries, with business to consumer (B2C) shipments
now making up 20 percent of 'time definite' international
shipments, up from 10 percent in 2013.
Seeking new ways of getting parcels to customers in Germany,
the group is using "pack stations", lockers where customers can
pick up their goods, plus a scheme to deliver parcels straight
to the trunks of people's Smart cars.
"If we offer high service quality and innovation, we will
continue to work very successfully with Amazon," Appel said,
adding the company's business with Amazon was still growing
strongly.
Revenue at its e-commerce parcel division rose 11.6 percent
in the third quarter. The group is expecting a strong Christmas,
forecasting a peak of 8 million parcels a day.
Shares in Deutsche Post DHL rose 1.3 percent to 28.66 euros
by 1122 GMT, the top gainer among leading German companies.
"The underlying EBIT progression in Mail/PeP
(Post-eCommerce-Parcel) is helpful - especially given recent B2C
parcel expansion outside Germany, where we find investors crave
profit proof of concept," RBC analyst Damian Brewer said in a
note.
Deutsche Post has also developed its own electric van, the
Streetscooter, to deliver parcels without adding to air
pollution. About 2,000 of the bright yellow vans will be on
German roads by the end of the year.
The group reported third quarter earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 755 million euros, beating forecasts, and
confirmed it expected 2016 EBIT to be a record high at 3.4
billion to 3.7 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Matthias
Inverardi in Bonn; Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)