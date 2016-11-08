Deutsche Post CEO says no major acquisitions planned

BERLIN Nov 8 German postal and logistics group
Deutsche Post DHL is not planning any major
acquisitions and is relaxed about consolidation by others within
the market in Europe, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
PostNL on Monday rebuffed a revised offer from
Belgian bpost, while FedEx has taken over
TNT.
"Integration takes your attention from the market, so from
such situations, we have opportunities," Frank Appel told
journalists after third-quarter results. "We are very relaxed."
He said Deutsche Post was not interested in acquisitions
within the letters sector, but would continue to look out for
small and medium-sized acquisitions in other areas, highlighting
its planned takeover of UK Mail for about 270 million euros to
boost its eCommerce activities.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)