Deutsche Post seeks buyer for UK subsidiary Williams Lea -source

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 21 Deutsche Post DHL
Group is seeking a buyer for its British outsourcing
subsidiary Williams Lea, a person familiar with the matter said
on Friday, adding that the process was at an early stage.
Deutsche Post bought Williams Lea in 2006. The company made
revenue of 1.41 billion euros ($1.51 billion) in 2014, the last
year for which Deutsche Post broke out separate figures for the
business.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which first reported the
news, said the transaction could be worth several hundred
million euros but less than a billion.
The newspaper said independent investment bank Moelis
had been hired to approach potential buyers.
Deutsche Post and Moelis declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9353 euros)
