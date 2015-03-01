German union Verdi calls strike at Postbank branches on Monday

FRANKFURT, March 1 German services union Verdi
has called a strike at Deutsche Bank unit Postbank
on Monday over pay and job guarantees, the union said
on Sunday.
A large number of Postbank branches around Germany would
remain closed on Monday, Verdi said in a statement.
Pay talks for the 9,500 employees of Postbank Filialvertrieb
AG and a further 2,700 staff at Postbank AG, Firmenkunden AG and
BHW Group have so far failed to reach an agreement, Verdi said,
adding that service and back-office operations would also be
affected by Monday's strike.
For branch office workers, Verdi is seeking a 5 percent pay
rise over 12 months and a prolongation of job guarantees until
2020, among other demands.
Verdi has said it would not agree to a pay deal without
reassurances on jobs, given ongoing talk that Deutsche Bank may
be planning a divestment of its retail operations.
The union said the next round of pay talks was due to start
in Bonn on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)