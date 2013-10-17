版本:
Deutsche Bank unit to pay $11 mln to end Nevada mortgage probe

Oct 17 A unit of Deutsche Bank will pay $11.5 million to resolve a probe of its role in funding subprime mortgage loans in Nevada, the state's attorney general said on Thursday.

The investigation focused on mortgage loans provided by other lenders but funded, bought and securitized by DB Structured Products Inc between 2004 and 2007, Attorney General Catherine Masto said.
