Deutsche Bank hires Goldman's Tan to cover SE Asia clients-source

HONG KONG, July 8 Deutsche Bank has hired former Goldman Sachs managing director Boon Kee Tan to be its head of client coverage for Southeast Asia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Tan, who will be based in Singapore, will also cover Southeast Asian financial institutions. She will also head the bank's corporate finance operations in Singapore.

Tan is the latest hire in the region for Deutsche Bank as it expands in Asian operations. In May, the bank hired former JP Morgan executive Philip Lee as chief country officer for Singapore and former Bank of America executive Sung Eun Ahn as its new chief in Korea.