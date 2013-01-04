Deutsche Telekom strikes Bundesliga broadcast deal with Sky

FRANKFURT Jan 4 Deutsche Telekom has
struck a deal to bring top-flight German soccer league matches
to its internet TV customers after losing out in a fierce battle
for broadcast rights last year.
It said on Friday it signed an agreement with Sky
Deutschland, which last year heavily outbid it to
retain key rights to Bundesliga soccer.
Shares in Sky Deutschland, part-owned by Rupert Murdoch's
News Corp, rose as much as 2.2 percent to a 3.5 year
high of 4.45 euros, making it the top gainer on Germany's MDAX
index. Deutsche Telekom was up 0.1 percent at 8.76
euros.
The agreement between Deutsche Telekom and Sky includes
extensive joint marketing and will run until mid-2017. No
financial details were provided.