Deutsche Telekom to launch drone defence system - report

FRANKFURT Nov 6 Germany's Deutsche Telekom plans to launch a drone defence system this year designed to guard airports, stadiums, car test tracks and critical infrastructure, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The increasing use of drones for commercial and leisure purposes has led to a rise in the number of near-misses with aircraft and infringements into no-fly zones, prompting companies and public institutions to seek ways to fend them off.

Car manufacturers have asked Deutsche Telekom to provide anti-drone systems to prevent their use to snap photos of prototypes they test on race tracks, Welt am Sonntag reported.

The paper said Deutsche Telekom, which was not immediately available for comment, had confirmed its plans to start offering a drone defence system.

It also reported that soccer club FC Bayern Munich was looking for a system to fend off drones during soccer matches.

German media reported in June that FC Bayern had talked to defence group Rheinmetall about a possible purchase of electromagnetic systems to combat drones.

Deutsche Telekom had invited a number of drone defence firms to a demonstration of its technology in July, including U.S.-based Dedrone, Australia's Droneshield, Norway's Squarehead Technology and Airbus's Rohde & Schwarz, Welt am Sonntag said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alexander Smith)