D.Telekom's AT&T deal could still happen - German source

BERLIN, Sept 1 A deal for AT&T to buy Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile USA operations could still be reached as the
U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is holding talks with the two
firms on the sidelines of a U.S. lawsuit blocking the sale, a
German government official said on Thursday.
"This is the beginning of the process, not the end," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"There are discussions on the sidelines of the court case
between the DoJ amd the companies that might lead to
modificiations in the transaction," he added. The German
government, through KfW development bank and its own stake, is
the largest shareholder in Deutsche Telekom.
The U.S. government on Wednesday sued to block Deutsche
Telekom's $39 billion sale to AT&T Inc of T-Mobile USA,
citing concerns it will harm competition in the wireless market
and lead to higher prices.
