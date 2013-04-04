版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 4日 星期四 21:13 BJT

Deutsche Telekom considering new MetroPCS deal terms-sources

| LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 4

LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 4 Deutsche Telekom is considering amending the terms of a proposed merger between its unit T-Mobile USA and local rival MetroPCS Communications ahead of a shareholder vote next week, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom has not taken a final decision on the new terms yet, the people said.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐