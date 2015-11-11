Deutsche Telekom draws interest from Apax, CVC for Dutch unit - sources

| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 11 Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile Netherlands division has drawn interest from
private equity groups Apax and CVC, which are putting the
finishing touches to their rival bids, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The unit, which lags competitors KPN and Vodafone
in the market, could be valued at up to 3 billion euros
and is being sold in an auction process led by Credit Suisse,
the sources said.
The bidders have been asked to submit indicative offers by
November 16.
Other investment firms, including U.S. buyout funds Bain
Capital and Providence, are also expected to enter the race, the
sources said.
It remains to be seen whether any telecom or cable companies
will emerge as bidders, but some of the sources said French
entrepreneur Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad and
cable group Liberty Global could be interested in the
asset.
Liberty is already present in the Netherlands as cable
provider Ziggo, and is awaiting approval to buy a mobile
operator in Belgium as it bets more on all-inclusive bundles of
services.
Spokesmen at Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Global, and the
private equity funds declined to comment. Iliad could not
immediately be reached for comment.
