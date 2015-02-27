版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五

T-Mobile US cuts margin target - CEO in presentation

FRANKFURT Feb 27 Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US cut its margin target, citing rapid growth in the number of customers it has, T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere said.

It now sees its margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reaching 32-34 percent in 2017, compared with a previous target for 34-36 percent, according to slides prepared for a presentation Legere is holding at Deutsche Telekom's investor day on Friday. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)
