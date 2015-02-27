T-Mobile US cuts margin target - CEO in presentation

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US cut its margin target, citing rapid growth in the number of customers it has, T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere said.
It now sees its margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reaching 32-34 percent in 2017, compared with a previous target for 34-36 percent, according to slides prepared for a presentation Legere is holding at Deutsche Telekom's investor day on Friday. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)
May 10 Merck & Co said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators approved its Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced lung cancer, solidifying the drugmaker's lead position in the field of medicines that help the immune system fight cancer.
* Q1 2017 production averaged 2,579 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a five percent increase from preceding quarter rate