Deutsche Telekom CEO says keen on U.S. mobile consolidation

BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom
is keen for its T-Mobile US subsidiary to
take part in a consolidation of the U.S. mobile market and is
open to being either a buyer or a seller, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
The German company has invested heavily in T-Mobile US to
turn it into the group's revenue and profit driver, as shown by
2016 results published earlier.
"Are we rather seller or buyer? It always depends on the
quality of the possibilities - I don't prejudge," CEO Tim
Hoettges told a news conference. "We do everything from the
point of view of value creation."
Sources told Reuters last month that Japan's SoftBank
was prepared to cede control of U.S. number-four mobile
carrier Sprint to enable a Sprint-T-Mobile merger,
although it had not yet approached T-Mobile.
No merger talks are currently allowed between rival bidders
in a U.S. airwave spectrum auction, which should end next month.
