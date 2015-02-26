CORRECTED-Deutsche Telekom eyes cost cuts of 1.8 bln euros by 2018

BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
(Corrects first paragraph to read, "...wants to close by 2018 a cost gap with its peers by 75 percent, or 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion),..." instead of "...wants to cut annual costs by 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by 2018, a 75-percent drop...")
FRANKFURT Feb 26 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it wants to close by 2018 a cost gap with its peers by 75 percent, or 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion).
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt told investors the target excluded T-Mobile US Inc, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a 66.3 percent stake.
Dannenfeldt said about 700 million euros would come from IT savings, while sales & marketing were expected to save about 400 billion euros.
Another 400 million euros in savings are expected at the company's network business. Deutsche Telekom is in the process of creating a pan-European infrastructure based on internet protocol.
Dannenfeldt reiterated that Deutsche Telekom did not plan to make major acquisitions into new geographical or product areas.
($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg Mahlich)
* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands