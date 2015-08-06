Deutsche Telekom Q2 core profit beats expectations as U.S. jumps

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
FRANKFURT Aug 6 Deutsche Telekom reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by its U.S. operations.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 5.03 billion euros ($5.49 billion), beating the average forecast of 4.95 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it still expected 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, of around 18.3 billion euros at constant currencies and free cash flow of around 4.3 billion euros.
Results were fuelled by T-Mobile US of which Deutsche Telekom owns 65.7 percent. T-Mobile US last week already reported expectations-beating results and raised its forecast for new subscribers in 2015 for the second time this year.
The U.S. wireless operator was the biggest contributor to the group's second-quarter sales and is even bigger than Deutsche Telekom's German business.
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.