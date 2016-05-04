Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit up 12.9 pct helped by U.S.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
FRANKFURT May 4 Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose on the back of its ongoing success in the United States, which offset investments in its European networks.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 12.9 percent to 5.16 billion euros ($5.93 billion), slightly ahead of the average estimate of 5.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom said it still expected 2016 adjusted EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of around 4.9 billion.
($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
