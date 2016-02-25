Deutsche Telekom beats Q4 forecasts, Germany strong

BRIEF-Oracle buys apiary
* Oracle corp - is currently reviewing existing Apiary product roadmap
BERLIN Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom, Germany's biggest telecoms operator, beat expectations for its fourth-quarter results as profits grew in its home market as well as at its U.S. operations.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 5.14 billion euros ($5.67 billion), beating the average estimate of 4.94 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Adjusted EBITDA in Germany rose by a better-than-expected 4 percent, Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday, although German sales slid 1 percent, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Main Street Capital Corp - main street's preliminary estimate of net investment income is $0.56 to $0.57 per share for Q4
* Says following issuance of court's opinion related to antitrust lawsuit, Cigna intends to evaluate its options in accordance with its merger agreement with Anthem