Deutsche Telekom beats Q4 forecasts, Germany strong

BERLIN Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom, Germany's biggest telecoms operator, beat expectations for its fourth-quarter results as profits grew in its home market as well as at its U.S. operations.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 5.14 billion euros ($5.67 billion), beating the average estimate of 4.94 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted EBITDA in Germany rose by a better-than-expected 4 percent, Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday, although German sales slid 1 percent, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)