UPDATE 2-Domestic strength helps Deutsche Telekom to beat forecasts

* German adjusted EBITDA up 4 pct
* T-Mobile US reported strong figures this month
* Shares seen up 1.3 pct, outperforming DAX
(Adds detail on Germany, shares, analyst, outlook, rivals)
By Georgina Prodhan
BERLIN, Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom
reported better than expected fourth-quarter results in its
domestic market, helped by expansion of its super-fast broadband
network, boosting take-up of bundled fixed line, mobile and
Internet TV packages.
Though Germans spend relatively little on mobile usage --
about half as much as customers in the United States -- prices
are supported by a strong economy and consolidation of the
market to three operators from four in 2014.
The company's core profit in Germany rose by 4 percent and
mobile service revenue was broadly stable, with a small increase
in customer numbers against a slight decline across the broader
German mobile market, Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday.
Together with strong figures already reported this month by
its large U.S. business T-Mobile US, Deutsche beat
expectations with a 16 percent increase in fourth-quarter
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
Its shares were indicated to open with a 1.3 percent gain,
according to brokerage Lang & Schwarz, outperforming Germany's
DAX index.
"Deutsche Telekom was extremely successful on both sides of
the Atlantic. We are continuing on our path to becoming the
leading European telecommunications provider with further strong
investments this year," Chief Executive Timotheus Hoettges said.
The German group, which also has operations in several
central and eastern European countries and in Britain, said cash
capital expenditure would rise by about 4 percent this year as
it continues to expand and upgrade its networks.
U.S. AUCTION
That figure excludes spending on an auction for new mobile
capacity in the United States, expected to cost abound $10
billion. It is also expanding its broadband network in rural
Germany under a government plan to increase Internet access.
Sales are expected to rise this year, the company said, with
a strong rise in the United States outweighing declines in
Germany and the rest of Europe.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by about 2 percent,
entirely driven by the United States, where a new offer for
customers to lease rather than buy handsets will flatter profits
before depreciation.
"The outlook is slightly below consensus but may include
some cushion due to conservatism," said DZ Bank analyst Karsten
Oblinger, who rates Deutsche Telekom a "buy".
Deutsche Telekom this month announced price increases to its
mobile packages from April in exchange for more generous data
allowances, free EU roaming and access to wi-fi hotspots.
Telefonica Deutschland , which has more
mobile customers than Deutsche Telekom but lower service
revenues, said on Thursday that it expects modest growth in
operating profit this year as costs relating to its integration
of E-Plus continue to weigh.
Britain's Vodafone, which owns Germany's third
mobile operator, cited Germany as a highlight as it reported a
sixth consecutive quarter of underlying revenue growth this
month.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Editing by Victoria Bryan and David Goodman)