Deutsche Telekom Q2 in line as US makes up for German investments

FRANKFURT Aug 11 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday second-quarter core profit rose 8.6 percent as
its U.S. operations made up for heavy network upgrade
investments in Germany.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items,
rose to 5.46 billion euros ($6.10 billion), just above the
average estimate of 5.45 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom confirmed its 2016 outlook for adjusted
EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of
around 4.9 billion euros.
Last month T-Mobile US Inc, in which Deutsche
Telekom holds a majority stake, reported quarterly results that
beat estimates. It also raised its full-year subscriber growth
forecast, as the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier posted customer
gains that surpassed expectations.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Joseph Nasr)