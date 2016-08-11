UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom Q2 in line as US makes up for German investments

* Q2 adj E.BITDA 5.46 bln vs 5.45 bln avg in Reuters poll
* T-Mobile US almost half of Q2 sales, 39 pct of core profit
* Confirms 2016 outlook for adj. EBITDA of 21 bln euros
(Adds detail, background)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday second-quarter core profit rose 8.6 percent as
its U.S. operations compensated for heavy network upgrade
investments in Germany.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items,
rose to 5.46 billion euros ($6.10 billion), just above the
average estimate of 5.45 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom's U.S. unit was the main growth driver. It
generated almost half of its second-quarter sales and almost 40
percent of core profit.
Last month T-Mobile US Inc, in which Deutsche
Telekom holds a majority stake, reported quarterly results that
beat estimates. It also raised its full-year subscriber growth
forecast, as the posted customer gains surpassed expectations.
Under Chief Executive John Legere the No.3 U.S. wireless
carrier has rolled out offers including free data for its users
who play the popular smartphone game "Pokemon Go," its free
video streaming service "BingeOn" and "T-Mobile Tuesdays" weekly
perks, such as free food and movie tickets, to attract users.
Such efforts helped T-Mobile add 1.88 million customers in
the second quarter. T-Mobile shares are at a nine-year high,
giving the company a market capitalisation of almost $40
billion.
Deutsche Telekom is trying to copy the strategy in European
markets where it is not a leading operator.
In its home market Germany, Deutsche Telekom is facing
competition from Vodafone. Its German mobile service
revenues were down 0.8 percent at 1.7 billion euros.
Investments rose 3.5 percent to 2.6 billion euros during the
quarter.
Deutsche Telekom confirmed its 2016 outlook for adjusted
EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of
around 4.9 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Joseph Nasr)