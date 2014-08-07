Deutsche Telekom wants help from regulators in US spectrum auction

FRANKFURT Aug 7 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday it wants special treatment from U.S. regulators
in upcoming spectrum auctions now that they have blocked a
merger of its T-Mobile US business with the country's No.3
mobile operator Sprint Corp.
"In the U.S. we have the situation that the two largest
operators take more than 100 percent of the cash flow in the
market," Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told
reporters.
"If consolidation is not desired, regulators should help to
improve the position of smaller operators," he said, adding that
special treatment should be given to the company at next year's
auction for low-frequency spectrum.
Analysts estimate that T-Mobile US will need anywhere from
$5 to $10 billion to bid for the best spectrum at the auction
next year, and more billions to upgrade its network to keep up
with consumers demands for quality and speed.
