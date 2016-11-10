Deutsche Telekom says too early to see Trump impact M&A in U.S.

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday it was too early to say whether the election of
Donald Trump as the new president of the United States would be
positive for merger and acquisition deals.
Shares in T-Mobile US, of which Deutsche Telekom
owns almost 65 percent, hit an all-time high of $53.01 on
Wednesday as investors speculated the new administration could
be more open to mergers between carriers.
A deal to merge T-Mobile US with its peer Sprint was
blocked by regulators more than two years ago.
"The market reacted heavily," chief executive Tim Hoettges
told analysts, adding that Deutsche Telekom would remain
open-minded to benefit from potential consolidation in the
market.
"It is just far too early to speculate what the new
administration would look like," he said.
Hoettges said he continued to believe a merger between two
U.S. mobile operators would have "huge" benefits for consumers
but would also create cost synergies for the companies.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)