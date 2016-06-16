Deutsche Telekom eyes bid for webhosting group Host Europe - sources

| FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16
is eyeing a bid for web hosting provider Host Europe
Group (HEG) as it seeks to beef up its cloud operations, five
sources close to the matter said.
The German telecoms firm is planning to use its own
webhosting subsidiary Strato as a platform to buy private
equity-backed HEG and is looking to partner with U.S. private
equity firms to fund the transaction, the sources said.
Hellman&Friedman and Blackstone are among the
investment firms which are studying a joint bid with Deutsche
Telekom, three of the sources said.
Deutsche Telekom, Cinven, Blackstone and Hellman&Friedman
declined to comment or were not immediately available for
comment.
(Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan
Gould)