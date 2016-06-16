Deutsche Telekom eyes bid for webhosting group Host Europe - sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 Deutsche Telekom is eyeing a bid for web hosting provider Host Europe Group (HEG) as it seeks to beef up its cloud operations, five sources close to the matter said.

The German telecoms firm is planning to use its own webhosting subsidiary Strato as a platform to buy private equity-backed HEG and is looking to partner with U.S. private equity firms to fund the transaction, the sources said.

Hellman&Friedman and Blackstone are among the investment firms which are studying a joint bid with Deutsche Telekom, three of the sources said.

Deutsche Telekom, Cinven, Blackstone and Hellman&Friedman declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. (Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)