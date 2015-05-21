Deutsche Telekom to consider partner for T-Mobile US - CEO

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
COLOGNE, Germany May 21 Deutsche Telkom will consider any partner that can improve profitability of its U.S. operations, its chief executive told the company's annual shareholders meeting.
Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Thursday that T-Mobile US, of which Deutsche Telekom owns 66 percent, was in much better shape than two years ago.
"But it is our duty to go on improving the return on T-Mobile US. If we find a partner who will help us to do so, we will obviously consider it," he said.
The fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States has turned around years of subscriber losses with aggressive deals, savvy marketing and well-publicized wireless plans in recent quarters.
Deutsche Telekom last year tried to sell T-Mobile US to Sprint but the No. 3 U.S. carrier dropped its bid after regulatory resistance. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.